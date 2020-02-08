Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Loman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Loman

Add a Memory
Gary Wayne Loman Obituary
Gary Wayne Loman

Cincinnati - Gary Wayne Loman, 68, passed away on February 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Lou Loman. Loving father of Katie Reis, Jennifer (Herschell, Sr.) Taylor, and Julie (Aaron) Allen. Beloved grandfather of Herschell Taylor, Jr., Patricia (Darrin) Ford, Elysia Taylor, Roselani Kemplin, Ezra Allen and great grandfather of Zoey Taylor, Darrin Ford, Jr. and Jaxon Ford. Dear brother of the late James C. Loman and Edward Loman. Loving uncle of Wally Loman, Thomas Loman and Scott Loman. Loving son-in-law of Vida Brandenburg. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM at the Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. Burial in Landmark Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -