1/1
Gay Meszaras
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gay Meszaras

Cincinnati - Gay Whitney Meszaras born in Lansing Michigan October 1, 1936, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ivalena Whitney. Loving mother to Mark (Cheryl) Meszaras and Thad (Joanie) Meszaras passed away unexpectedly July 24, 2020 at the age of 83. Devoted grandmother of Alainka (Kevin) Myren, Brandon Mohaupt, Abbey (Kalleb) McDowell. Cherished great-grandmother of Kennedy, Floyd and Malcolm. Cherished sister to Venda and the late Joseph R Whitney. Gay was an active Elder and Deacon of Westwood First Presbyterian Church. Gay also volunteered for many organizations throughout her life. She will be missed by her loved ones, friends and cousins she leaves behind. A memorial service will be held at Westwood First Presbyterian Church at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved