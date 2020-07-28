Gay Meszaras



Cincinnati - Gay Whitney Meszaras born in Lansing Michigan October 1, 1936, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ivalena Whitney. Loving mother to Mark (Cheryl) Meszaras and Thad (Joanie) Meszaras passed away unexpectedly July 24, 2020 at the age of 83. Devoted grandmother of Alainka (Kevin) Myren, Brandon Mohaupt, Abbey (Kalleb) McDowell. Cherished great-grandmother of Kennedy, Floyd and Malcolm. Cherished sister to Venda and the late Joseph R Whitney. Gay was an active Elder and Deacon of Westwood First Presbyterian Church. Gay also volunteered for many organizations throughout her life. She will be missed by her loved ones, friends and cousins she leaves behind. A memorial service will be held at Westwood First Presbyterian Church at a later date.









