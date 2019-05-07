|
Gayle Carr
Southgate - Gayle Carr (nee: Seifert), 82, of Southgate, KY passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was a member of St. Therese Parish and enjoyed working at Bingo events. She was very involved with her grandchildren. She loved to shop and workout. She was very social and always on the go. She was a child care provider at Abby's Child Enrichment Centers. Gayle was born August 26, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Joesph Seifert and Lucille Gertrude (nee: Delger) Seifert. Gayle is survived by her Husband, Charles Carr, Daughter, Cynthia (Tom) Young, Son, Charles (Tesa) Carr, Daughter, Cathryn (Tom) Keener, Daughter, Colleen (Jay) Maley, Daughter, Christa (Jeff) Hill, Daughter, Carrie (Matt) Goetz, Sixteen Grandchildren, Six Great Grandchildren and Brothers, Jack (Cathy) Seifert and Joseph (Pam) Seifert. Memorial Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Memorial Mass will follow at 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the St. Therese Church. Memorials contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019