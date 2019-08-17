Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethesda Community Church
989 East Mt. Zion Road
Independence, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda Community Church
989 East Mt. Zion Road
Independence, OH
Burial
Following Services



Gayle (Ambrose) Hodge Obituary
Gayle Hodge (nee Ambrose)

- - wife of Gene Hodge (59 years), Devoted mother of, Debbie Hodge, David (Shirley) Hodge, Dale (Paula) Hodge, Patty Hodge, Beth (Dan) O'Connell, Matt Hodge. Loving Grandmother of, Kimberly, Danielle, Jennifer, Daniel, David, Timothy, Jasmyne, Raegan, Audrey, Quinlan, and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Pat (Steve) Lindsey. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Gayle spent her life serving the Lord and caring for others. A Visitation will be held at Bethesda Community Church, 989 East Mt. Zion Road, Independence, KY 41051 on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9 A.M. until time of Funeral Service 11 A.M. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to The Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center. https://www.csadultday.org/home/ Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hodge family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
