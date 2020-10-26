Gayle Lovins
Cincinnati - Lovins, Gayle (nee Stamper) devoted wife for 55 years to Gilbert Lovins, loving mother of Anthony (Michelle) Lovins, Michele (Steven) Pohlmann, cherished grandma of Alex (Courtney), Stacey and Gregory Lovins, Tyler and Emma Pohlmann. Great grandma of Reagen Lovins. Dear sister of Barbara Stamper, Pat Matthews, Dallas (Ramona) Stamper, Ron Stamper, the late Joyce (Harold) Salyers and Shirley (Joe) May. Passed away October 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Visitation Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 9 AM until service at 11 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. A celebration of Gayle's life will immediately follow the service at Nathanael Greene Lodge, 6394 Wesselman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Vitas Hospice, P.O.Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264. www.meyergeiser.com
