1/
Gayle Lovins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle Lovins

Cincinnati - Lovins, Gayle (nee Stamper) devoted wife for 55 years to Gilbert Lovins, loving mother of Anthony (Michelle) Lovins, Michele (Steven) Pohlmann, cherished grandma of Alex (Courtney), Stacey and Gregory Lovins, Tyler and Emma Pohlmann. Great grandma of Reagen Lovins. Dear sister of Barbara Stamper, Pat Matthews, Dallas (Ramona) Stamper, Ron Stamper, the late Joyce (Harold) Salyers and Shirley (Joe) May. Passed away October 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Visitation Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 9 AM until service at 11 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. A celebration of Gayle's life will immediately follow the service at Nathanael Greene Lodge, 6394 Wesselman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Vitas Hospice, P.O.Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264. www.meyergeiser.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved