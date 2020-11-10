1/1
Gayle Settle
Gayle Settle

Crestview Hills - Gayle Settle, 87, of Crestview Hills, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. He retired from Kraft Foods and later volunteered at Redwood School and participated in the Redwood School Cotton Follies. Gayle was a member of St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright where he was a member of the Church Choir. He was a past President of Ludlow Athletic Boosters and Ludlow Swim Club for over 5 years and he was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Settle (2009) and 3 brothers and sisters. Survivors include his son, Harry Settle of Independence; daughter, Sarah Settle of Ludlow; grandchildren, Rev. Harry Settle, Jr, Quinton Settle and Sydney Settle. Visitation is on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
