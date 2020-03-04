Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle
2100 Springdale Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle
2100 Springdale Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gearld Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gearld Long

Add a Memory
Gearld Long Obituary
Gearld Long

Groesbeck - Gearld Long. Beloved husband of Thelma Long for 52 years. Devoted father of Annette (Dennis) Hampton, Gwendolyn (James) Barnes, Jason (Melanie) Long. Cherished grandfather of Alex (Bri), Naomi, Andrew, Ryan, Mikayla, Don, Owen, Shelby, Brooklyn, and Emily. Loving brother of Theresa Engle and Pam Chomyszak. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by a grandson, James Hampton. Gearld passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Member of the Pentecostal Church of God. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 4 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM at the Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle, 2100 Springdale Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made at Parkinson's Support & Wellness, 260 Stetson St., Ste. 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gearld's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -