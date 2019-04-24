|
Gene Allen Kavanaugh
Burlington - Gene Allen Kavanaugh, of Burlington, KY passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on March 12, 1963; the son of Paul and Pauline Kavanaugh. Gene was a four-year letterman in both baseball and football at Simon Kenton High School and was currently self-employed as a sub-contractor. His greatest joy, however, came from making everyone's life better with his contagious personality and infectious smile. Gene was preceded in death by his father, Paul Kavanaugh and a brother, Bobby Gene Kavanaugh. He is survived by his loving mother and step-father, Pauline and Hal Ingram; children, Brittany, Mike, Dawn, Tristan and Dustin; siblings, Paula Kavanaugh True (Jimbo), Linda Kavanaugh Purvis (Thomas), Anita Kavanaugh Marksbury (Jerry), Dawn Kavanaugh Emory (Darnell) and Dana Kavanaugh (Jerry); best friend, Lawrence Brandstuter; as well as many other relatives and friends who will mourn his loss and cherish his memory. A visitation for Gene will take place from 11:00 AM until the time of the funerals service beginning at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will immediately follow in procession at Oakland Cemetery in Grants Lick, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested making donations in Gene's name to the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. For directions, to leave a condolence message or share a memory of Gene for the family, as well as view the Celebration of Life tribute video, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com...Goodbye "Charlie Hustle", you will be deeply missed!!!
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019