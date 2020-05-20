Gene Bolton
Gene Bolton

Crescent Springs - 83, formerly of Latonia, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He previously owned and worked for Bolton Brothers Construction. Gene enjoyed painting, fishing, flea marketing and UK basketball. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Fran Bolton. Gene is also survived by his children Larry (Kim) Bolton of Burlington and Gary (Michele) Bolton of Latonia; step daughter Sherry Factor of Oklahoma City; grandchildren Danielle, Gary Jr. (Stephanie), Jason (Amy), Jeremy (Sarah), Jamey, Cara (Sean) and Jake (Chelsea); 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister Bonnie Ellison; his beloved dog Lexi; many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Rose Bolton and his son Terry Bolton. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic a private family service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Gene will be buried in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. His Funeral Service will be Live Streamed on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12pm at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. Memorial Contributions suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
