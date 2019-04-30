Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Gene Carns
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
West Chester, OH - 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth 'Betty' (nee Mickney) Carns for over 55 years, devoted father of Ann (Bruce) Eberenz, Diane (Mike) Smelser and Irene (Mike) Dailey, dear brother of Sandy Evans, Lewis Carns and the late Dennis Carns, Carol Zumstein, Allen 'Bud' Carns, Fred 'Woody' Carns and Bill Carns, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gene will be greatly missed by his four legged friend 'Skip' the dog. He worked on jet engines for over 50 years with the last 40 years at G.E. Aviation before retiring. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. If desired, memorials may be sent to Campton Mission, Catholic Church of the Good Shepherd, 525 Main Street, Campton, KY 41301. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019
