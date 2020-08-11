Gene D. Gabbard
Centerville - Gene D. Gabbard, 82, of Centerville passed away on Saturday August 8th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Jennifer (Jay) Wheeler of Glendale and Meredith Garnica of Blue Ash.
Visitation will be held from 10am to noon at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Ave, Hamilton OH 45013. A service will be held at the funeral home at noon followed by procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an interment with military honors. Friends and family are asked to wear masks and to observe social distancing.
Memorial donations in Gene's honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
(support.woundedwarriorproject.org
), Ohio Alleycat Resource (ohioalleycat.org
) or Joseph's Legacy Animal Rescue in Middletown. (josephslegacyrescue.org
) Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com