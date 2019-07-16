Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Covington - Harold Eugene "Gene" Morrison, age 64, of Covington, KY passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Gene taught at Covington Latin High School as well coached baseball and served as Athletic Director. He loved walking his dogs, kayaking and being with his grandsons, in 2018 Gene was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jean (Collins) Morrison; children, Buffy Sears, Scott Morrison and Stephen Morrison; siblings, Margaret Ratliff, Marion Morrison, Donald (Red) Morrison and Jan Morrison. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James W. Morrison and Gary L. Morrison. A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to Covington Latin High School c/o Gene Morrison 21 E 11th St, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019
