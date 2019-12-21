Services
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billart Church
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Resources
Gene P. Shelton Obituary
Gene P. Shelton

SHELTON, Gene P. beloved husband of the late Dolores L. (nee Richter) Shelton; dear father of Ellen Shelton, Peggy (Gene) Potts, Anita Shelton, Paul Shelton, Jane (Mike) Robinson, Timothy Shelton, and the late Edward Shelton and Melanie Roth; loving grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 12; caring brother of Joy (Marion) Brady; a special friend of Millie Mergy. Retired supervisor for Monsanto, age 93, passed away December 19, 2019, a Hamilton, Ohio resident. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Funeral Mass at 10:00am Friday in St. Julie Billart Church, Hamilton, Ohio. www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -