Gene Sell
Ft. Wright - Emil Eugene "Gene" Sell. Born May 8, 1936 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Passed away on April 18 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by parents Margaret Rebecca Sell (nee Kisner) and Herman Patrick Sell. Gene graduated from Fort Lauderdale Florida High School before serving in the United States Air Force as a Cryptographer stationed in Germany. Upon Honorable Discharge, Gene attended Cumberland College where he earned his degree in Education with majors in History and English. Gene would later earn his Masters Degree in Education from Xavier University. Gene's life was dedicated to education and helping others. He taught at Silver Grove High School before entering into school administration where he served as Principal of Newport High School, Principal of Campbell County High School and later Superintendent of Campbell County Schools, and then retiring in 1990 as Principal of Beechwood High School. Gene served as a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, President's Council on Child Abuse (Presidents Ford and Carter), and the Silver Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Gene is also credited with creating a curriculum on Child Abuse for teachers at Northern Kentucky University. He loved coordinating charity variety shows for Silver Grove Schools, comedy shows for police and fire associations, travel adventures for the Silver Grove Fun Bunch, and pancake breakfasts for scholarship programs. Gene was also a proud member of Silver Grove Masonic Lodge 916 which is now a part of Alexandria Masonic Lodge 152. Gene is survived by his son Kevin (Christi) and daughter Jodi Bischoff (Jerry), his grandchildren Drew (Lindsey) Christian, Noah Sell, Jack Sell, Emilee Bischoff, and his great-grandson Jameson Christian. Gene is also survived by a sister, Susie Sell of Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to be sent to the CARE Mission, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001 .
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be a private service for the immediate family with Reverend Colonel Larry Stiles (Retired USAF) officiating. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Serving the family. Online condolences may be made to dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020