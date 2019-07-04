|
|
Gene Weber
Crestview Hills - Gene A. Weber, 88, of Crestview Hills, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 03, 2019. He was a loving husband of Stella Louise Weber for 67 years. He was a loving father to Dan, Barb (Martin) and David. Grandfather to Matthew Martin (Christy), Allison Ross (Jacob), Maggie, Nick and Lily Weber. Great grandfather to Madyson, Sophia, Ben, Olivia and Ellie. Brother to Richard Parker. He retired after 45 years with Central Trust/PNC Bank. He spent his retirement years doing volunteer work for Blessed Sacrament Church and School, Diocesan Catholic Children's Home and Madonna Manor. He also ushered at Music Hall. Gene was a friend to so many. He was patient, kind and always a gentleman - never judgmental and a source of encouragement for all. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6th at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell with a visitation beginning 9:00 a.m. at the church. There will be a reception to follow the Mass in the undercroft of the church. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home, P. O. Box 17007 Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 4, 2019