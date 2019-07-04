Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft. Mitchell, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft. Mitchell, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Weber

Add a Memory
Gene Weber Obituary
Gene Weber

Crestview Hills - Gene A. Weber, 88, of Crestview Hills, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 03, 2019. He was a loving husband of Stella Louise Weber for 67 years. He was a loving father to Dan, Barb (Martin) and David. Grandfather to Matthew Martin (Christy), Allison Ross (Jacob), Maggie, Nick and Lily Weber. Great grandfather to Madyson, Sophia, Ben, Olivia and Ellie. Brother to Richard Parker. He retired after 45 years with Central Trust/PNC Bank. He spent his retirement years doing volunteer work for Blessed Sacrament Church and School, Diocesan Catholic Children's Home and Madonna Manor. He also ushered at Music Hall. Gene was a friend to so many. He was patient, kind and always a gentleman - never judgmental and a source of encouragement for all. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6th at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell with a visitation beginning 9:00 a.m. at the church. There will be a reception to follow the Mass in the undercroft of the church. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home, P. O. Box 17007 Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now