Geneva Faye Palmer
Latonia - Geneva Faye Palmer, 86, of Latonia, KY passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was a retired bookkeeper for the City of Ludlow, KY, a member and Deacon of Runyan Memorial Christian Church, a Kentucky Colonel, an AARP member and a member of the Kentucky City Clerks Association. Geneva enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Charles R. Palmer. Geneva is survived by daughters: Terri (Tom) Botkin and Susan (Paul) Durstock; sons: Rick (Cindy) Palmer and Keith (Carolyn) Palmer; sister: Lena Wilson; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a drive-through visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 entering from Decoursey Avenue and exiting onto East Southern Avenue. Interment: Floral Hills. Memorials are suggested to Runyan Memorial Christian Church, 3625 Decoursey Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 3 to May 5, 2020.