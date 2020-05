Geneva Faye PalmerLatonia - Geneva Faye Palmer, 86, of Latonia, KY passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was a retired bookkeeper for the City of Ludlow, KY, a member and Deacon of Runyan Memorial Christian Church, a Kentucky Colonel, an AARP member and a member of the Kentucky City Clerks Association. Geneva enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Charles R. Palmer. Geneva is survived by daughters: Terri (Tom) Botkin and Susan (Paul) Durstock; sons: Rick (Cindy) Palmer and Keith (Carolyn) Palmer; sister: Lena Wilson; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a drive-through visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 entering from Decoursey Avenue and exiting onto East Southern Avenue. Interment: Floral Hills. Memorials are suggested to Runyan Memorial Christian Church, 3625 Decoursey Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com