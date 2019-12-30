|
Geneva Ludlow
Ft. Wright - Geneva Ludlow, age 79, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 26, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort Thomas, KY. Beloved wife of Ken Ludlow and loving mother to Matthew Roeding, Kathryn Roeding and grandson Maxwell Roeding, and the late Lucy Roeding. Geneva worked for many years at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Federated Department Stores. She will be remembered by her many friends for her outgoing personality and fun loving spirit. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Mother of God Church in Covington, KY on Friday, January 3 at 12:05 PM. If desired, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019