Geneva Riehemann
Fort Mitchell - Geneva C. Riehemann (nee Scherder), age 95, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away peacefully at Emerald Trace on Wednesday, May 9, 2019. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo; Geneva was devoted to her family and Blessed Sacrament parish, she was also a member of the 55 plus seniors club where she will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilbert H. Riehemann (2006); parents, William and Elizabeth Scherder; sister, Edith Gerner. Geneva is survived by her sister, Loretta McKinley; nieces, Holly Ruschman, Pamela Kramer, Linda Herms, Cheryl Foltz and Colleen Eldridge and nephew, Timothy McKinley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial contributions be directed to Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019