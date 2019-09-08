Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Falmouth - Geneva F. Sorrell (91) of Falmouth, KY, passed away Friday. She is preceded in death by husband Duane Sorrell, brother Ivan Wolfe and one grandson. Survivors children Joy (Terry) Sowder, Myrna (the late Jim) Crutcher, Barry (Sheila) Sorrell and Kent (Karen) Sorrell, sisters Juanita Wyatt, Marilyn Petry, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 nephews and 2 nieces. Visitation 11-1pm Wednesday, at the Peoples Funeral Home- Butler. Funeral services 1pm also at the funeral home. www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
