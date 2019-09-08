|
Geneva Sorrell
Falmouth - Geneva F. Sorrell (91) of Falmouth, KY, passed away Friday. She is preceded in death by husband Duane Sorrell, brother Ivan Wolfe and one grandson. Survivors children Joy (Terry) Sowder, Myrna (the late Jim) Crutcher, Barry (Sheila) Sorrell and Kent (Karen) Sorrell, sisters Juanita Wyatt, Marilyn Petry, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 nephews and 2 nieces. Visitation 11-1pm Wednesday, at the Peoples Funeral Home- Butler. Funeral services 1pm also at the funeral home. www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019