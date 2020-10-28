1/1
Genevieve "Genny" Arnsperger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve "Genny" Arnsperger

Florence - Genevieve Bernice Arnsperger (née Cameron), 97 years of age, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Vonore, Tennessee to her late parents, Harry and Johnnie Cameron. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Harry Arnsperger; her two sons, William Jack and Gary Lee Arnsperger; her brothers, Easley Paul and Floyd Edward Cameron; and her sister, Louise Cameron Rogers. Left to mourn Genevieve's passing are her children, Paul Daniel Arnsperger (Jane), Diane Allnutt (Richard), Charles David Arnsperger (Linda), and Laura Zumbiel (Mark). She will be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Genny was an amazing woman, she was very patriotic and always put family first. She loved being outdoors, especially when she could take her grandchildren to the park. Genny would never pass up the opportunity to hold a baby. She was a great caregiver. Visitation will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Genevieve's name are suggested to Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Burial
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved