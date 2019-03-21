Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Florence - Genevieve Eudella Hogan (née: Cain), 72 years of age, departed this life on Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Hogan, Sr. and 9 of her 12 Brothers and Sisters. She will be greatly missed by her children, Lawrence Hogan, Phillip "Scott" Hogan and Susan Hogan, Jennifer Hogan, and Michelle Hogan. She was a loving "Mamaw" to 7 beautiful Grandchildren; and a beloved sister to Lucille "Peach" Cain Kirby and Bruce Kirby, Margie Cain Singleton, and Thelma Frances "Franny" Cain Line. Genevieve will be remembered as a very social woman who loved any gathering, especially her family reunions and Christmas. She enjoyed talking and catching-up with those she loved. She would never pass up the opportunity to work a crossword puzzle. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of Flowers, memorials in Genevieve's name are suggested to: Kentaboo Baptist Church, 635 Kentaboo Avenue, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
