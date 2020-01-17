Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Genevieve Latham Obituary
Genevieve Latham

Colerain Twp. - Genevieve M. Latham (nee Sitzman), beloved wife of the late Roy S. Latham, the late Calvin Hilvers and the late Kurt Schulz. Devoted mother of Betty Buckshorn, Edward (Brenda) Schulz and Richard Schulz. Loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her siblings James, Charles and Herbert Sitzman and Eileen Hardiman. Genevieve passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 103. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (January 20) from 12pm until time of funeral service at 1pm. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
