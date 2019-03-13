|
Geoffrey "Jeff" Williams
Cincinnati - Geoffrey "Jeff" Lynn Williams, age 42, of Cincinnati, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1976 in Covington, KY. Jeff worked for SEGEPO-SFM as a machinist for 24 years. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and racoon hunting. Jeff also found joy in tinkering with cars, cheering on the Cleveland Browns and #48 Jimmie Johnson. He was a family man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Howard Williams and his brother, Spec. Ronnie "John Boy" Williams. He is survived by his fiancé, Donna Williams; children, Britanni Coldiron (Joshua), Cierra Coyle (Amanda), Angela Williams, Brittany Williams, Geoffrey 'Hunter" Williams and his beloved red nosed Pitbull, Dora; mother and step-father, Sharon and Steve Gridler; siblings, Crystal Points (Kenny), Howard Williams and Katherine Williams; maternal grandmother, Kay Redman; grandchildren, Mackenzie Coldiron, Mia Coldiron, Skylar Hubbard and Oakleigh Collins; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A visitation for Jeff will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4PM until 8PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 8PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 beginning at 10AM, at Independence Cemetery. To order flowers, for directions or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019