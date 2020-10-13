1/1
George A. Botts
George A. Botts

Green Twp. - BOTTS

George A.; Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Kist) Botts. Devoted father of Karen (Ted) Kramer, Vicki (Russ) Brose, Sue (Bob Giglia) Botts, George (Liz) Botts, Cindy (Nick) Work and Sandy (Paul) Toney. Dear grandfather of 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. Brother of Bobby and Jackie. Passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the age of 89. Resident of Green Twp. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 9 AM - 10:30 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Ann Church 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., (45239) at 11 AM. The family would like to thank Dr. Chung for his care. Donations may be sent to St. Ann Church or American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
