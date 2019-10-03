|
|
George A. Thiess
Colerain Township - THIESS
George A.; Beloved husband of Florence (nee Procter) Thiess; Devoted father of Andy Thiess, Anita Jackson and the late Roy Dixon; Dear grandfather of Gary Jackson, Jeff Jackson, Lisa Curry, Tammy Birch and Andrew Thiess; Passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the age of 100; Resident of Colerain Twp.; George was a member of the VFW; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM; Donations may be sent to s.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019