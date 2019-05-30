|
George A. Ventura
Cincinnati - George A. Ventura husband of the late Nora L. Ventura (nee Barnett) beloved father of Ryan K. (Becky), the late George (Jennie), and Mark Ventura, devoted brother of Jennell (Eric) Todd, Nick Ventura, Theresa (the late Dave) Price, Judy (Mark) Colvin, the late Mike Ventura, and Frances Huy, also survived by 7 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. May 28, 2019. Age 72 years. Formerly of Madeira. Service at Horizon Church, 3950 Newtown Rd., Newtown, on Fri. May 31, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019