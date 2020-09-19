George Anthony Miller
GEORGETOWN, OHIO
- George Anthony Miller, beloved husband of 60 years of Patricia Poole Miller, loving father of Barbara (Mike) Burg, George (Lisa) Miller, Mark (Cindy) Miller and Mike (Brandi) Miller, devoted grandfather of Stephanie (Jerad) Ballew, Michael Burg, Cara Miller, George Miller, Samantha (Charlie) Fieglein, Mark (Jodie) Miller, Madelyn Miller and Wyatt Miller, great grandfather of Parker, Annabelle, Michael, Lincoln, Clyde and Shealynn, son of the late Elmer and Emma Miller, brother of Lou (late Diane) Miller, Gloria (late Tony) Comarata and Butch (late Pat) Miller, brother-in-law of Joyce (late Tom) Schwab, childhood friend of George Helmers , uncle to many nieces and nephews. Retired truck driver and former Hilvers Catering staff member. He loved working on his farm property. Died, Friday, September 18, 2020 age 82. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass, 12 Noon, St Ann Church-Groesbeck. Social distancing is expected and masks are required both in the funeral home and church. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati
, 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242) or the Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn St, Cincinnati (45203). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com