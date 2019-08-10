|
|
George Brick Allen
Verona - GEORGE BRICK ALLEN, 54, of Verona, KY. died Aug. 7 at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. He was a fork lift operator for Firestone Building Products. He is survived by an uncle: Gene Evans of Falmouth, KY., 3 aunts: Glenda Evans of Falmouth, KY., Fern Evans of Williamstown, KY., Patricia Elder of Sellersburg, IN. and several cousins. Services will be 1 pm Sat. at the Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, Verona. Visitation will also be Sat. from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona. Memorials are suggested to God's Community Church. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019