1/
George Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Campbell

Butler - George Campbell (93) of Butler, KY passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. George was born in Butler on October 16, 1926, son of the late James and Faye Ellis Campbell. George was a member of Eastside Park Church, a Commonwealth Insurance Salesman for 30 years and a WWII Marine Veteran. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Robert and Ellis Campbell, Lois Wilson and Mary Lee Sands. Survivors include his wife Joyce Brownfield Campbell, children Kenny, Jimmy and David Campbell, grandchildren Nora, Jack and Colin, great grandchildren Jadyn, Skylar and Dillan. Visitation will be held 11am-2pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2pm also at the funeral home. George's final resting place will be in the Butler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Eastside Park Church. Online condolences can be made to peoplesfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved