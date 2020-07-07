George Campbell
Butler - George Campbell (93) of Butler, KY passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. George was born in Butler on October 16, 1926, son of the late James and Faye Ellis Campbell. George was a member of Eastside Park Church, a Commonwealth Insurance Salesman for 30 years and a WWII Marine Veteran. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Robert and Ellis Campbell, Lois Wilson and Mary Lee Sands. Survivors include his wife Joyce Brownfield Campbell, children Kenny, Jimmy and David Campbell, grandchildren Nora, Jack and Colin, great grandchildren Jadyn, Skylar and Dillan. Visitation will be held 11am-2pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2pm also at the funeral home. George's final resting place will be in the Butler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Eastside Park Church. Online condolences can be made to peoplesfuneralhomes.com