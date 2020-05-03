George Crockatt



Villa Hills - Crockatt, George Gilbert "Bud", 77, formerly of Battle Creek Michigan, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Climax-Scotts high school and received a Bachelor of Education from Western Michigan University. He worked for Kraft General Foods and retired from Southern Graphics. He is survived by his sister Sandra Swalwell, daughter Stephanie Crockatt, son George Crockatt, son Jason Crockatt, step-daughter Lisa Kramer, six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in Battle Creek Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to the IPF foundation.









