Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
View Map
George D. Roberts Obituary
George D. Roberts

Miami Township - George D. Roberts, beloved husband of Rita (Dunlevy) Roberts. Preceded in death by his wonderful "Mom" & "Pop" (grandparents) William & Loretta Lofland & parents George B. & Dollie Roberts. Brother of the late Gregory (Joe) Roberts. Survived by siblings Debbie, Terry, Kate, Scott & Tim Roberts & their families. George was also a much loved member of the Dunlevy family & will be greatly missed by Peggy, Patty, Theresa, Rick, Sharon & their families. Visitation Sat., Oct. 26, 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, all at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend, OH. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph Church or Old St. Mary's Pregnancy Center, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
