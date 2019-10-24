|
George D. Roberts
Miami Township - George D. Roberts, beloved husband of Rita (Dunlevy) Roberts. Preceded in death by his wonderful "Mom" & "Pop" (grandparents) William & Loretta Lofland & parents George B. & Dollie Roberts. Brother of the late Gregory (Joe) Roberts. Survived by siblings Debbie, Terry, Kate, Scott & Tim Roberts & their families. George was also a much loved member of the Dunlevy family & will be greatly missed by Peggy, Patty, Theresa, Rick, Sharon & their families. Visitation Sat., Oct. 26, 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, all at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend, OH. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph Church or Old St. Mary's Pregnancy Center, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019