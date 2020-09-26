George Dallas Rise III
Goshen - George Dallas Rise III of Harbor Island, South Carolina, born May 1, 1945 to the late Katherine (nee Alcorn) and George D. Rise Jr in Latrobe, PA., passed away September 23, 2020 at the age of 75. George was a beloved husband of fifty years to Louisa (nee Davis) Rise. The dear father (father-in-law) of his four children: Katherine (the late David) Housman, George Dallas (Heather nee McHenry) Rise IV, Anne (Chris) Meece, and Deborah (Joe) Gray. A wonderful grandfather to his nine grandchildren: Reeves, Anya, Mazzy, George V, Hunter, Lauren, Annabelle, Evalyn, and William. Dear cousin to Anne (nee Berkelbach) and the late Tom Bleehash, cherished "Uncle George" to Jay (Paula) Bleehash, the late Chad Bleehash, and Allison (Ron) Keslar.
George Rise served in public education for 42 years. Over the course of his impactful career in the Wildwood Public Schools (NJ), Goshen Local Schools (OH), and Blanchester Local Schools (OH) as an English Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Football Coach. He was elected to 4 terms by the Goshen community to be a member of the Goshen Local School District Board of Education. In 2007, George was inducted into the Goshen High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame as a teacher, coach, and administrator. That same year, he was inducted as a member of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, an honor which is forever displayed in The Ohio State University's Ohio Stadium Concourse.
George has inspired so many by his service, example, and love, which will forever encourage his family, extended family, numerous friends, and his beloved Warrior and Wildcat communities. #GeorgeRiseLegacy
A memorial service to honor George will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Jim Brown Stadium at Goshen, OH, at 3:00 P.M. His ashes will be interred at Graceland Memorial Gardens. The family requests in the interest of public safety that the state required mask mandate please be adhered to along with physical distancing in order to prevent the spread of SARS-coV-2/COVID-19. For those not comfortable gathering or who are unable to travel, services will be available via digital connection.
