Villa Hills - George David Evans, age 78, of Florence, KY passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, KY. George was a retired Controller for Wert Music and a member of Florence United Methodist Church. George enjoyed playing golf, working on jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, and needle point. His daughter, Joanne Evans and brother, Keith Griffin preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Hamman Evans; daughters, Deborah Elliott (Matthew, Sr.), Elizabeth VanBuskirk (Jeff), and Barbara Ivey (Keith); son, George David Evans, Jr. (Pam), sister, Diane Finney (Todd); thirteen grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services immediately following at Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Road, Florence, KY 41042. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
