George E. Goewey
George E. Goewey

Amelia, OH - George E. Goewey, caring partner of Janie Broach, beloved father of Josh E. (Stephanie), Jake R., and Alexander K. Goewey, dear brother of Greg, Chris, Gloria, Mark, Peter, the late Kenneth, and Alan, loving grandfather of Scott, Alyssa, and Jossalyn, son of the late Ralph and Audrey Goewey, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Nov. 11, 2020 at age 73. Residence Amelia, OH. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. Nov. 17, from 10-11:30 AM. Graveside Service at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Mt. Repose on Tues. Nov. 17, at 12 Noon. George was in the US Army during the Vietnam War and a member of the Southwest Ohio Memorial Team for many years. Memorials to VFW 9630.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Graceland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
