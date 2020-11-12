1/1
George E. Henson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Henson

Mt. Washington - George E. Henson, age 98 of Mt. Washington, died November 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 73 years to Lois E. Henson (nee Richard), devoted father of Dan (Nancy Farfsing) Henson, Sharron Henson (Rick) Busch, and Steve Henson, loving grandfather of Daniel C. (Jennifer Combs) Henson, Kate Henson (Phil) Stutler, Lauren Henson (Jeremy) Boswell, Kerri Busch (Vince) Bick, and Bryan Busch, caring great-grandfather of Etta & Augie Henson, Frannie & Georgia Arlinghaus, Emmett, Myles, & Silas Boswell, Spencer Bick, and Alysia, Madelyn, Emmi, & Blake Busch, and dear brother of the late Mary Berry, Gerri Ziesler, William, Donald, & Jack Henson. Proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He was also a 40 plus year member of American Legion Post 484. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 484, 1837 Sutton Ave., Cincinnati, OH. 45230. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved