George E. Henson
Mt. Washington - George E. Henson, age 98 of Mt. Washington, died November 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 73 years to Lois E. Henson (nee Richard), devoted father of Dan (Nancy Farfsing) Henson, Sharron Henson (Rick) Busch, and Steve Henson, loving grandfather of Daniel C. (Jennifer Combs) Henson, Kate Henson (Phil) Stutler, Lauren Henson (Jeremy) Boswell, Kerri Busch (Vince) Bick, and Bryan Busch, caring great-grandfather of Etta & Augie Henson, Frannie & Georgia Arlinghaus, Emmett, Myles, & Silas Boswell, Spencer Bick, and Alysia, Madelyn, Emmi, & Blake Busch, and dear brother of the late Mary Berry, Gerri Ziesler, William, Donald, & Jack Henson. Proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He was also a 40 plus year member of American Legion Post 484. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 484, 1837 Sutton Ave., Cincinnati, OH. 45230. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com