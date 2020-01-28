Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Pike
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
George E. Merk

George E. Merk Obituary
George E. Merk

Delhi Twp. - beloved husband of Catherine Merk (nee Ottlinger), loving father of Doug (Stephanie) Merk, Brian (Diane) Merk, Ken (Daphne) Merk, Richard (Cindy) Merk and Patti (Bill) Kammer, grandfather of Margaret, Steven, Jeffrey, Megan, Emily, Gabe, Spencer, Charlie, Alex, Jenna and Bradley, brother of Carol (Mick) Riley and the late Mary Lou (Cliff) Schneider, Jeanne (George) Moeller, Bill (Nancy-living) Merk and Bob (Marilyn-living) Merk, many nieces, nephews and cousins. George was a proud Elder graduate Class of '51, followed by 2 years of Army service, and 37 years at Procter & Gamble. Passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at age 86. Visitation Thursday 9-10 AM at St. Dominic Church 4551 Delhi Pike (gathering space). Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Elder High School or St. Dominic Education Fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
