Services
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
George Edward Jordan

George Edward Jordan died on February 27, 2020 at the age of 74. Born to George Anderson Jordan and Mary Elizabeth Jordan(Stevens) on November 21, 1945. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Diana Louise Jordan(Johnson), sons Thomas Wayne Connley(Tami), Tyrone Lloyd Connley and daughter Melissa Lynn Jordan Dalhover (John). Five Grandchildren, Justin Wayne Connley, Jordan Elizabeth Dalhover Greene(Charles), Austin Scott Dalhover, Travis Edward Connley and Victoria Marie Connley. One Great Granddaughter, Piper Elizabeth Greene. Sister Betty Manley and brother Earl Jordan. Numerous nieces and nephews. George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary. Sisters Kathleen Redman, Irene Purnell, Margaret Purnell, and Nellie Prinzivalli. Brothers Leroy Wade, Eugene Wade, James Wade and Thomas Anderson Jordan.

George retired from the CSX Railroad in 2005. He loved his family dearly. He was always there for everyone. He was a wonderful husband, father and PawPaw. He will be missed by many.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
