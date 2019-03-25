|
George Fausz
Alexandria - George Caleb Fausz, 71, of Alexandria, KY passed away on March 20, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Claryville Social Club, Alexandria Masonic Lodge #152 and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He had previously worked for Reis Concrete and Ernst Concrete. He was born to Andrew and Elizabeth (Daniels) Fausz who preceded him in death along with brothers, Andrew and Albert Fausz. His wife, Sandra Fausz preceded him in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Gary) Claybern. Sisters; Elizabeth Leap and Agnes Armitage. 1 Granddaughter, Elley Claybern. Along with a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. A Masonic Service will be held at 3:30pm. Graveside burial will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12pm at Alexandria Cemetery with full military honors. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019