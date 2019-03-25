Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fausz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Fausz

Obituary Condolences

George Fausz Obituary
George Fausz

Alexandria - George Caleb Fausz, 71, of Alexandria, KY passed away on March 20, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Claryville Social Club, Alexandria Masonic Lodge #152 and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He had previously worked for Reis Concrete and Ernst Concrete. He was born to Andrew and Elizabeth (Daniels) Fausz who preceded him in death along with brothers, Andrew and Albert Fausz. His wife, Sandra Fausz preceded him in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Gary) Claybern. Sisters; Elizabeth Leap and Agnes Armitage. 1 Granddaughter, Elley Claybern. Along with a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. A Masonic Service will be held at 3:30pm. Graveside burial will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12pm at Alexandria Cemetery with full military honors. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now