|
|
George Frank Murrey Jr.
Crescent Springs - George Frank Murrey Jr. of Crescent Springs, passed away unexpectedly on March 11th at the age of 71. George was born to Victoria and George Sr. in 1948. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He was a loving and generous man. He enjoyed his family and playing Euchre. George loved sports, but especially the UK Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds and the Bengles. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Reimer and grandmother, Helen Favazzo. George is remembered in the hearts of those who survive him; sisters, Kathy Murrey, Christine (Jerry) Hager and Sylvia (Rick) Jones; 13 nieces and nephews; 36 great nieces and nephews and aunt, Pat Murray. A visitation for George will be held Monday, March 18th at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger followed by a service and burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In honor of George's generous nature, the family requests donations be made to the charity of donor's choice, as George did not limit his giving to any one entity. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019