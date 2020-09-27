1/
George Frederick Osterfeld
George Frederick Osterfeld passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, George will be missed by his wife of almost 64 years, Carol, their six children: Karen Korchmar (Michael), Mike (the late Nancy), Jeff (Sheri), Gary (Michele), Kevin (Debra) and Mary Ann Tillman (Dave), his 17 grandchildren: Erin, Amy, Michael, Will, Joseph, Anne, Rachel, Jake, Andrea, Corie, Andrew, Ben, Paige, Claire, Sloane, Jamie, and Neil, and 8 (and counting) great-grandchildren. George was born in Cincinnati in 1935 and attended Guardian Angels grade school and Purcell High School. Carol Berning and George were married in 1956 at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Clifton. They both lived their entire lives in Cincinnati where they also raised their family. An entrepreneur, George started and operated successful businesses as a custom home builder, computer flooring contractor, and then built and ran the Eastern Hills Indoor Tennis Club, the first indoor racquet club in Cincinnati. He loved cooking (and eating), boats, the Bengals, charming any stranger thrown in his path, and his Goldie Bear. His favorite ritual was daily happy hour with Carol where they tirelessly unraveled the day's events. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Wednesday, September 30, at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at the Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Rose Church on behalf of George. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
