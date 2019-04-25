|
|
George Gore
Cold Spring - George A. Gore (86) went to rest in God's arms, Tuesday, April 23rd at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. George was born in Clay County, KY to George H. and Hattie (Wescott) Gore, on March 24, 1933. He began his professional career as an Electrician Apprentice with the C & O Railway. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he returned to C & O as a car inspector. George then worked as a test technician with General Electric, testing jet engines and jet fuel, as well as working on the prototype of an atomic powered airplane. He then worked for American Machine and Foundry as Chief Test Engineer on the construction of the Titan I and Atlas I missile lift systems. He also worked for C & I Girdler as a Materials Control Engineer, for Wellman-Lord as a Project Controls Engineer and was the lead partner with Gorab, Gore and Associates, a project controls and quantitative
analysis firm. Most of his professional life was as a Chief Project Controls Engineer with Kaiser Engineers during the construction of both nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, coal gasification plants and the revamping of steel mills. He ended his career as a consultant for Davy International. George's occupation afforded him the opportunity to work and live in fourteen states, as well as Brazil, Germany and India. In 1997 re retired and he and Lois moved back to Northern KY to be close to family. He loved being able to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. In later years "Grampy's" greatest joy was spending time with his two great-granddaughters. George was a Past District Governor of Toastmasters International and Past Master of Fort Thomas Masonic Lodge #808. He was a life member of The Engineers and Scientists of Cincinnati and served on the Board of its charitable foundation. He was Past President of the Retired Engineers and Scientists of Cincinnati and received their Lifetime Achievement Award. He founded and was the Founding President of the Northern Ky Science Fair, a science and engineering competition for students in grades 4 through 12 held at NKU. He was also a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians. At the time of his death, George was still actively involved in the Newport High School Alumni Association, a scholarship funding organization. He has served as its President, Vice President, Program Director, Circulation Manager and Parliamentarian. He also served, for the past twelve years, on the City of Cold Spring's Code Enforcement Board, having twice been its Chairman. George is survived by his wife Lois (Gutekunst) Gore; Daughter, Melody Gold; Grandchildren Rachel Gold (Husband Matthew Ewald), Charlie Gold (Fiancé Leeandra Shaw), and Daniel Gold; and Great-Granddaughters Hayden Gold and Sloane Ewald. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to11:00 AM Saturday April 27, 2019 at the Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday April 27, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Newport High School Alumni Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 75129 Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or the . Online condolences maybe made at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019