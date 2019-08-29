Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bischoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Bischoff Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
George H. Bischoff Jr. Obituary
George H. Bischoff, Jr.

- - George H. Bischoff, Jr., 85, formerly of Latonia, KY passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. He was a self-employed owner/operator of the former Bischoff's Garage in Newport, KY and a member of Holy Cross Church. George was preceded in death by his wife: Loral Lee Bischoff in 2014; parents: George and Bertha Bischoff, Sr.; sisters: Helen Martin and Bertha Ann Bischoff; brothers: Robert and Joseph Bischoff. He is survived by sisters: Jenny Kasselmann, Marilyn Herrmann, and Pauline Schmidt; brothers: Clarence Bischoff, Jerome Bischoff, and Johnny Bischoff as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Cross Church from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Connley Brothers Funeral Home is Serving the Family. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now