George H. Bischoff, Jr.
- - George H. Bischoff, Jr., 85, formerly of Latonia, KY passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. He was a self-employed owner/operator of the former Bischoff's Garage in Newport, KY and a member of Holy Cross Church. George was preceded in death by his wife: Loral Lee Bischoff in 2014; parents: George and Bertha Bischoff, Sr.; sisters: Helen Martin and Bertha Ann Bischoff; brothers: Robert and Joseph Bischoff. He is survived by sisters: Jenny Kasselmann, Marilyn Herrmann, and Pauline Schmidt; brothers: Clarence Bischoff, Jerome Bischoff, and Johnny Bischoff as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Cross Church from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Connley Brothers Funeral Home is Serving the Family. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019