1/
George H. Sarros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Sarros

Cincinnati - George Sarros, beloved husband of the late Alexandra Sarros (nee Kaseris). Loving father of Diane (Garry) Paxinos and Kathy (Gus) Leon. Dear Grandfather of Stacey (Triffon) Callos and Michael Leon, and great-grandfather of Zoe Callos and Eli Callos. Passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Age 93. Funeral Service Thursday, Oct. 8th at 11:00AM at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 7000 Winton Road (45224). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved