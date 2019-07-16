Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Milford - Klanke, George H., husband of the late Dorothy H. Klanke, loving father of Donna (John) Boerger, Barry (Ginny) Klanke, Dee (Peter) Forster, Darlene Casey, Daryl (Dolly) Klanke, and Caryl (William) Johnson, dear grandfather to a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, he is preceded in death by his parents George and Elsie Klanke, granddaughter Tiffany Johnson and sister Ruth Kessen. Sunday July 14, 2019. Age 93. Resident of Milford. Friends may call at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford, OH on Wednesday July 17th from 12 PM until time of services beginning at 1 PM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019
