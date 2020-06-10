George L. Ortwein
Independence - George L. Ortwein, 90, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 7th. Born in Covington, KY to Leo and Amelia who immigrated from Gelchsheim, Germany, he was a skilled carpenter, lover of the outdoors, and retiree of General Motors. He was also a member of the St. Cecilia Parish. George was preceded in death by his sisters, Marianne Kollenberg and Roselee Brown; daughter, Jean Long; and granddaughter, Melissa Hinkley. Devoted to his family, George is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Norma; his sister, Freda Legner; his daughter, Sherry Setty (Leo); grandchildren: Matthew Henderson (Melody); Angela Strong (Timothy); Jason Jump (Lisa); Amy Inman (Justin); great-grandchildren: Cody (Nicole), Eric, Alex, Lauren, Jax, Jackson and Ava, with another on the way and great-great-grandchildren: Matthew and Logan.
To assist with medical advances, George donated his body to science. Services will be held later at the discretion of the family. Memorials can be directed to the Saint Elizabeth Hospice at www.giving.stelizabeth.com or American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Independence - George L. Ortwein, 90, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 7th. Born in Covington, KY to Leo and Amelia who immigrated from Gelchsheim, Germany, he was a skilled carpenter, lover of the outdoors, and retiree of General Motors. He was also a member of the St. Cecilia Parish. George was preceded in death by his sisters, Marianne Kollenberg and Roselee Brown; daughter, Jean Long; and granddaughter, Melissa Hinkley. Devoted to his family, George is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Norma; his sister, Freda Legner; his daughter, Sherry Setty (Leo); grandchildren: Matthew Henderson (Melody); Angela Strong (Timothy); Jason Jump (Lisa); Amy Inman (Justin); great-grandchildren: Cody (Nicole), Eric, Alex, Lauren, Jax, Jackson and Ava, with another on the way and great-great-grandchildren: Matthew and Logan.
To assist with medical advances, George donated his body to science. Services will be held later at the discretion of the family. Memorials can be directed to the Saint Elizabeth Hospice at www.giving.stelizabeth.com or American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.