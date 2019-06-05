Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
George Long
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
611 Sycamore Street
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
611 Sycamore Street
Cincinnati - LONG, George Stanley passed away on June 2, 2019. Age 66. Beloved husband of Deborah J. Long (nee Spilker). Loving son of Patricia and the late Joe Long. Devoted father of Kate (Joe) Geers, John (Christina), Ann (Andrew) Williams, and Steven. Dear brother of Laura, Tim (Mary Kay), Amy (Gary) Schlegel, Terry, Jay (Vangie), Michael, Julie Clontz, Steve (Nancy), and Madeline White. Loving grandfather of 7. Visitation from 9-10 am, Funeral Mass to follow on Saturday, June 8 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to or Matthew 25: Ministries. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019
Remember
