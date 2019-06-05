|
George Long
Cincinnati - LONG, George Stanley passed away on June 2, 2019. Age 66. Beloved husband of Deborah J. Long (nee Spilker). Loving son of Patricia and the late Joe Long. Devoted father of Kate (Joe) Geers, John (Christina), Ann (Andrew) Williams, and Steven. Dear brother of Laura, Tim (Mary Kay), Amy (Gary) Schlegel, Terry, Jay (Vangie), Michael, Julie Clontz, Steve (Nancy), and Madeline White. Loving grandfather of 7. Visitation from 9-10 am, Funeral Mass to follow on Saturday, June 8 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to or Matthew 25: Ministries. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019