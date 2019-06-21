Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
George P. Boles Sr. Obituary
George P. Boles, Sr.

Milford - George P. Boles Sr., 78, of Milford, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Mary Katherine (nee Baker) Boles and his son, Bo Boles. George is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lorraine (nee Messer) Boles, his devoted children, Rusty Boles, Dave Boles and Pam (John) Mayton, his loving 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, his dear sister Thelma Hayes and nephews Roy Kidd and Kenny Hayes, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. George was a very hard working man that could fix almost everything. He enjoyed going to Florida and being near a pool. Most importantly George was a humble man who loved his family and spending time with them. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave. (Bellevue), on Monday (June 24) from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Billy Price officiating. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 21, 2019
