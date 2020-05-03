George P. Distler
George P. Distler

George P. "Jeep" Distler, beloved husband of the late Doris Plunkett Distler. Father of Jeffrey Distler, Paula (Todd) Gottdiner, Laura (Todd) Myers, and the late Joel Distler. Grandfather of Shelby McTyre and Kaitlyn and Grant Gottdiner. Graduate of Withrow High School and longtime resident of Kenwood and Venice, FL. Died Friday, May 1st, 2020. Age 89. Private services held for the family. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home at mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 3 to May 10, 2020.
