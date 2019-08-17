Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
George P. Rohr

George P. Rohr

Green Twp. - George P. Rohr, beloved husband to the late Arlene L. (nee Ball) Rohr. Devoted father of David (Kit) and Dale (Joanie) Rohr. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Roy Rohr and the late Phyllis Smith. George passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (August 19) from 8am until 9:15 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to D.A.V., (Disabled American Veterans), 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019
