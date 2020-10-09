George R. Freudiger



Beloved husband of the late Wanda (Nee: Isaacs) Freudiger. Dearest companion of Joyce Guy. Loving father of Deborah Sweeney, Mike, Mark (Amy Hester)and Greggory (Nancy) Freudiger. Devoted grandfather of Kristen (Thomas) Hellkamp, Jennifer (Cameron) Dierig, Emma, Luke, Nate and Hannah Sweeney, Jon (Julie), Brittany (Brad), Bryan (Sheena), Michael (Kathryn), Kyle, Maggie, Anna and Jake Freudiger. Cherished great-grandfather of Connor, Camden and Aksel Freudiger, Brody, Cooper and Gabriella Hellkamp, Crew and Cayden Dierig. Dear brother of Carol Pretty, Margie (Paul) Powers, Lavonne Macke, Diane (Ray) Buller, Robert Jetter, Betty (Nee: Smith), Raymond (Sherry), Thomas (Mary) and Joanie Freudiger and the late William and James Freudiger, Don Pretty, Ed Macke and Joyce Jetter. Passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday October 12th 10:30 A.M. at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., 45205. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery W. 8th and Seton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or The Christ Hospital Covid Nurses' Fund.









